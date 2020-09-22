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Could Democrats impeach Trump AGAIN? | Legal scholar reacts
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10 views • September 22, 2020
Legal scholar and constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz and pollster Mark Halperin react to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's comments about possibly 'stalling' President Trump and Republicans' mission to appoint a new Supreme Court Justice in the vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg. - with Newsmax TV's Rob Schmitt
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