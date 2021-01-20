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No comment : Korean Street Toast
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173 views • January 20, 2021
This is a great snack with a bunch of proteins. A lot of energy that'll give you a boost or will make you have a nap.
You can also add some shredded cabbage for more bites and a nice amount of vegetables, that'll make you feel good.
You will need :
- 2 slices of white bread
- A handful of shredded cheese
- 1 cooked slice of bacon, sliced
- 1 egg
- Some butter
- Seasoning : tomato sauce, pepper and whatever you fancy
This toasty is available in our coffee shop The Blueberry Café, in Portsalon.
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
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You can also add some shredded cabbage for more bites and a nice amount of vegetables, that'll make you feel good.
You will need :
- 2 slices of white bread
- A handful of shredded cheese
- 1 cooked slice of bacon, sliced
- 1 egg
- Some butter
- Seasoning : tomato sauce, pepper and whatever you fancy
This toasty is available in our coffee shop The Blueberry Café, in Portsalon.
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
Many thanks for your interest.
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