Deep State Attempts To Give Biden Ratings Boost With Death Of Al-Qeada Leader

Owen Shroyer breaks down the tactics of the Deep State attempting to boost Biden's Ratings by crediting him with the death of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/must-see-tucker-carlson-blasts-biden-for-bragging-about-killing-al-qaeda-head/

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