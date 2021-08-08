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It's about to go down!
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140 views • August 08, 2021
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Let's fasten our seat belts, because it's about to go down! In the near future super violence will occur. the flames of hatred against the true people of Yah have been kindled. We must be wise and cover our families in prayer and supplication because It's about to go down.
https://paypal.me/wakeuphebrews
Let's fasten our seat belts, because it's about to go down! In the near future super violence will occur. the flames of hatred against the true people of Yah have been kindled. We must be wise and cover our families in prayer and supplication because It's about to go down.
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