The First Seal Has Been Opened

🔔 Are We Marching Toward Judgment? Is the Battle of Jericho a Prophetic Blueprint for the End Times? In this compelling video, we explore a powerful prophetic pattern hidden in one of the Bible's most well-known battles—Jericho. Could it be that each march around the city represents one year of the 70th week of Daniel? Could the fall of Jericho mirror the final collapse of the Antichrist's kingdom?

📖 What you'll learn: – Why each day's march around Jericho may represent one year of the Tribulation – How the 6 seals could open year by year, leading to God's wrath in the 7th year – Why the seventh day march—and the collapse of Jericho—could symbolize the destruction of the world system – What this means for believers living in these final days