The First Seal Has Been Opened
Life on the Narrow Road
Life on the Narrow Road
110 views • 2 days ago

🔔 Are We Marching Toward Judgment? Is the Battle of Jericho a Prophetic Blueprint for the End Times? In this compelling video, we explore a powerful prophetic pattern hidden in one of the Bible's most well-known battles—Jericho. Could it be that each march around the city represents one year of the 70th week of Daniel? Could the fall of Jericho mirror the final collapse of the Antichrist's kingdom?

My Website: www.timeisrunningoutthebook.com Join us as we examine the striking parallels between the book of Joshua and the book of Revelation. From the first seal to the seventh trumpet and bowl, this lesson uncovers a fresh perspective on how God's past victories may reveal the timing of future events. 📖 What you’ll learn: – Why each day’s march around Jericho may represent one year of the Tribulation – How the 6 seals could open year by year, leading to God’s wrath in the 7th year – Why the seventh day march—and the collapse of Jericho—could symbolize the destruction of the world system – What this means for believers living in these final days 👁‍🗨 Don’t miss this prophetic insight that could change how you see the end times. 👇 Join the conversation below ✝️ Subscribe and stay connected for more end-time prophecy, Bible study, and faith-based encouragement. #EndTimes #70thWeekOfDaniel #Prophecy #BattleOfJericho #Revelation #BibleStudy #Tribulation #SealsOfRevelation #ChristianYouTube #LifeOnTheNarrowRoad #Redemption #Faith

holy spiritthe biblemeaning of lifesermonstruthchristianitychurchraptureend timeslast daysantichristdiscipleshipthe gospelfollower of christthe return of jesussharing the gospelhow to live a godly lifeliving a christian lifeheart driveheartbeat of godreflecting christthe truth on the biblebeing a christian
