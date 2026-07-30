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Major drone raid obliterates Kurdish headquarters in Erbil
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251 views • Yesterday

Once again, a major drone strike struck targets in Erbil in Kurdistan Region, northern Iraq on the night of July 27, 2026, triggering US Patriot and C-RAM air defenses. More footage circulated online, showing US forces shooting down at least one drone over Erbil, though multiple impacts were reported, as dozens of Iranian drones were reportedly heading there. The city of Erbil, teeming with Kurdish separatist groups, continues to play a role and receive US-Israeli support, as Iran also does not stop hitting, where the operation is mainly focused on Erbil Governorate. Additional attacks were reported in Sulaymaniyah Governorate, and activity spread towards Duhok. Throughout the night, large-scale drone attacks, accompanied by multiple explosions and shelling, were reported over Erbil, with sirens blaring near the US Consulate, which is the headquarters of the Kurdish and US positions.

Iranian pro-militia media reported damage to several Kurdish group bases! A surprise attack and widespread fire erupted inside the group's headquarters north of Erbil. At least one other impact was recorded in the Alana Valley near Soran, in the Khalifan region northeast of Erbil, causing a fire at the Komala opposition camp, but the extent of casualties or damage remains unclear. A separate drone attack was also reported against a KDPI camp in Bahirka, on the outskirts of Erbil. No casualties were reported there either. Kurdish targets continue to be attacked—including directly targeting American interests, with Iran having destroyed nearly all of the US infrastructure in Erbil, Mehr News Agency reported.

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