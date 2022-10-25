PROOF: Gain Of Function Research Created A Bioweapon: mRNA Vaccines Are NOT What You Think

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Former Pfizer employee Karen Kingston joins Lauren Witzke to expose more lies about COVID and the jab. MRNA is a LIE. It is not what researchers want us to believe. Our bodies are physically unable to accept MRNA into our bodies!
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Read The Kingston Report:
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SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v1p3vu5-proof-gain-of-function-research-created-a-bioweapon-mrna-vaccines-are-not-w.html