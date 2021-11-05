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When Principles and Relationships Collide
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33 views • November 05, 2021
Stefan Molyneux speaks to a listener about the importance of appreciation and honesty - including the disastrous effects when it's not present in relationships - and the complications of parenthood.
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Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Freedomain Radio Facebook: http://www.fdrurl.com/fb
Freedomain Radio Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
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