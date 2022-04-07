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The Stew Peters Show 04. 07. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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417 views • April 07, 2022
Exclusive Proof of Nanotech in Jab, J6 Video Forces Acquittal, Liberals Are Child Sex Groomers

Thursday on the Stew Peters Show, Maria Zeee blasts the corrupt media elites for concealing the truth about the nanotech inside the bioweapon injections and the $1.3 billion being used to expand the covid camps in Australia.

Patriot Day attendee Nick Ochs shares damning video which exposes the lies and scapegoating being carried out by the DC mafia against normal Americans who dared to protest tyranny. He also discusses the preparation he is taking for his family as he awaits the beginning of an unjust sentence in jail.

Go to the Ochs family’s Give Send Go to support Nick’s wife and kids as he stands in the government’s crosshairs: https://www.givesendgo.com/OchsFamilyFund.

Also go to Gab.com to find Nick’s auction of Trump Vodka: https://gab.com/marketplace/item/108086390121656444.

DeAnna Lorraine addresses how Florida Gov. DeSantis’ anti-indoctrination bill has sent the radical left into a frenzy, as they plot to continue sexualizing children, as well as Disney’s dirty secrets, and the groomers in office.

And, Registered Nurse Jodi O’Malley exposes the horrors of the hospitals, propaganda messages, and the fear mongering from elites.

Don't miss a moment of Thursday’s edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com

Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy