Where Do I Fit in the World? Freedomain Call In

In this episode, we delve into personal experiences and struggles shared by callers. Topics include societal pressure, childhood trauma, academic challenges, cultural identity, relationships, self-image, and coping mechanisms like pornography. Callers discuss feelings of abandonment and neglect, tracing these emotions back to family dynamics and fears of rejection. We explore the impact of neglect on self-worth and offer insights on improving social skills, self-perception, and rebuilding self-worth in healthier ways.





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!





https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022