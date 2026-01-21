BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
911 Judy Wood's Bogus Ideas which harmed the 911 for truth movement - Jonathan Cole 9-10-25
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1127 followers
0
28 views • 2 days ago

911 Judy Wood's Bogus Ideas which harmed the 911 for truth movement - Jonathan Cole 9-10-25


I decided to post this vid after I received this comment today


Dr Judy Wood

Wrapped this farce up

they didn't collapse

they where

Dustified.

Go read her book

~

Where did the

towers go........?

Best evidence

and theory;

the truth is out

there go look.


My reply was........

Judy Wood's ideas were injected into the 911 for truth movement to PURPOSELY destroy the movement.. She promoted fraud ideas to discredit all the "truthers for 911" and make the movement look silly and bad. Its what the evil doers always do. When they see people exposing their crimes and LIES of the official story they will seek out and find someone and push and promote and boost that persons ideas and make their ideas go viral to destroy and discredit all the good truthers exposing the 911 demolition idea as real which see dismisses and says that there was no demolitions..


btw that reminds me.. Let me post a video that exposes her deceptive bullshit cause its very important to see how the evil ones get away with their evil crimes by elevating people like judy wood which allows them to hurt truther movements from exposing their evils and lies



Turning the Tide 911 Justice in 2025 - Day 1 with Sen. Ron Johnson Richard Gage and More


Redacted

https://youtu.be/SNHWKqTCACI?t=12038


Sept 10 2025

Turning the Tide: 9/11 Justice in 2025 — Day 1 with Sen. Ron Johnson, Richard Gage and More

911aipacwtctwintowersworldtradecenterforeignpolicywestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarswaronterrormiddleeastwarsgazawaroctseventh
