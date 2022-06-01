BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EP 2022-6P BARR RIPS BIG TECH FOR BEING “PAWNS OF CHINESE INFLUENCE”
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2033 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
16 views • July 17, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW 
Thursday JULY 16, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Links   
LIVE LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2322828178
 
EP 2022-6P BARR RIPS BIG TECH FOR BEING “PAWNS OF CHINESE INFLUENCE”
U.S. Attorney General William Barr slammed America’s tech and entertainment giants for allowing themselves to become “pawns” of China’s Communist Party.Barr warned that U.S. firms’ shortsightedness was enabling China’s rise during his Thursday speech at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Michigan.“The Chinese Communist Party thinks in terms of decades and centuries, while we tend to focus on the next quarterly earnings report,” said Barr. “America’s big tech companies have also allowed themselves to become pawns of Chinese influence.”“Corporations such as Google, Microsoft, Yahoo, and Apple have shown themselves all too willing to collaborate with the [Chinese Communist party].”   EP 2022-6P BARR RIPS BIG TECH FOR BEING “PAWNS OF CHINESE INFLUENCE” – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/jWjQ30qYTEW 
GUEST: Dustin Nemos author of the #1 bestseler, Qanon: An Invitation to the Great Awakening and is one of the most prominent voices in the truth movement today.
https://m.facebook.com/RealDustinNemos/      https://www.dustinnemos.com/

PLEASE SUPPORT US!!  SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS & DONATE:
FREE COLLECTORS PATRIOT COINS!  http://PetesPatriotCoins.com

NATIONAL CONCEALED CARRY http://concealwithpete.com 
 
BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE    https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/ 
JOIN OUR BUYING GROUP & GET PRODUCTS AT COST!  http://petelive.tv/costclub  Save America - Buy American!
WHERE TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD  https://petesantilli.mobi 

🔵Support your health today with Collagen! Click Here! http://HealthWithPete.com    
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔵Get Your FREE Gold & Silver Investment Guide:  
http://marketing.orionmetalexchange.com/ira-investor-guide-incentive 
See Our Reviews: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/finance/orion-metal-exchange.html 
 
🚨BYPASS SILICON VALLEY CENSORSHIP! SIGNUP FOR FREE TEXT ALERTS: Text “NEWS” to 74121  or visit  Petelive.tv/text 🚨
Keywords
pete santillitrumpnewsmaga
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Daily Nut Serving Associated With Lower Hypertension Risk in Review of Eight Studies

Daily Nut Serving Associated With Lower Hypertension Risk in Review of Eight Studies

Coco Somers
Internal panic, public silence: Leaked files show industry feared &#8220;persorption&#8221; of plastics into vital organs — and buried it

Internal panic, public silence: Leaked files show industry feared “persorption” of plastics into vital organs — and buried it

Willow Tohi
Very Low-Carb Diets Linked to Better Blood Sugar in Children With Type 1 Diabetes

Very Low-Carb Diets Linked to Better Blood Sugar in Children With Type 1 Diabetes

Coco Somers
California Agency Report Links Synthetic Food Dyes to Behavioral Problems in Children

California Agency Report Links Synthetic Food Dyes to Behavioral Problems in Children

Zoey Sky
STUDY: Extra year of school slashes dementia risk, even for those with genetic predisposition

STUDY: Extra year of school slashes dementia risk, even for those with genetic predisposition

Willow Tohi
GM-Backed Sodium-Ion Batteries Target 20% Lower Costs for Grid Energy Storage

GM-Backed Sodium-Ion Batteries Target 20% Lower Costs for Grid Energy Storage

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy