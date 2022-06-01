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Thursday JULY 16, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
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EP 2022-6P BARR RIPS BIG TECH FOR BEING “PAWNS OF CHINESE INFLUENCE”
U.S. Attorney General William Barr slammed America’s tech and entertainment giants for allowing themselves to become “pawns” of China’s Communist Party.Barr warned that U.S. firms’ shortsightedness was enabling China’s rise during his Thursday speech at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Michigan.“The Chinese Communist Party thinks in terms of decades and centuries, while we tend to focus on the next quarterly earnings report,” said Barr. “America’s big tech companies have also allowed themselves to become pawns of Chinese influence.”“Corporations such as Google, Microsoft, Yahoo, and Apple have shown themselves all too willing to collaborate with the [Chinese Communist party].” EP 2022-6P BARR RIPS BIG TECH FOR BEING “PAWNS OF CHINESE INFLUENCE” – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/jWjQ30qYTEW
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