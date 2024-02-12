Create New Account
TWO BALD EAGLES PAY A VISIT!
It has been a really dreary Winter with lots of fog and overcast. Yesterday, we had a Sun-break! It was a welcome sight.

New Snow on the Peaks means that Winter is still in force up there. But in the Valleys, there is just a "hint" of Spring!

A couple of Ba;ld Eagles perform a brief Ballet in the Sky above us!

Enjoy the short show!

