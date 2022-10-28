Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Corporate Greed" Doesn't Cause Inflation -- The Federal Reserve Does!
57 views
channel image
What is happening
Published a month ago |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published October 28, 2022 



Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!

Democrats are struggling to redirect the blame for inflation off of Biden. They should put the blame where it belongs -- on The Federal Reserve! Instead, Democrats have decided to go with a dead end misdirection. They're trying to blame "corporate greed," which is an illogical waste of time that further bamboozles anyone who believes them. The problem of inflation will never be corrected until enough people understand that the source is always The Federal Reserve.


Keywords
the federal reserveeconomymoneymarketsgoldsilvercorporate greedinflationinterest ratesspending

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket