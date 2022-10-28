"Corporate Greed" Doesn't Cause Inflation -- The Federal Reserve Does!

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published October 28, 2022







Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!

Democrats are struggling to redirect the blame for inflation off of Biden. They should put the blame where it belongs -- on The Federal Reserve! Instead, Democrats have decided to go with a dead end misdirection. They're trying to blame "corporate greed," which is an illogical waste of time that further bamboozles anyone who believes them. The problem of inflation will never be corrected until enough people understand that the source is always The Federal Reserve.



