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Shane St Pierre: Pedophilia - What is Satanic Controlled Opposition Psyop? [17.04.2022]
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124 views • April 18, 2022
When Fear Is Used as a Weapon, One Must Arm Themselves With Knowledge
The Truth Is Not for Comfort - It's for Liberation.
It's Not a Medicine - It's a Killer.
Better to Get Hurt by the Truth Than Comforted With a Lie.
The Truth Will Set You Free, but First It Will Make You Miserable!
Note: Remember, the best LIE contains a LOT of Truth! Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Mouthy Buddha: QAnon | A Mouthy Buddha Project (another Psyop?) [22 aug 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/R3qjJJ5QEg02/
Q-Anon - The Best Lie Contains a Lot of Truth (Part 1) [June 27th, 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OwwbU4eP53mZ/
Q-Anon - The Best Lie Contains a Lot of Truth (Part 2) [August 8th, 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k4x4V26OyH6n/
Q-Anon - The Best Lie Contains a Lot of Truth (Part 3) [August 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AFFcdIozsoDe/
Q-Anon - The Best Lie Contains a Lot of Truth (Part 4) [August 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WLsr01GinMue/
Q-Anon - The Best Lie Contains a Lot of Truth (Part 5) [07.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9szqHPvqLKmV/
Q-Anon - The Best Lie Contains a Lot of Truth (Part 6) [12. jun. 2013]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GsHKXdomJXgO/
Q-Anon - The Best Lie Contains a Lot of Truth (Part 7) [Dec 13th, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HvXxQPPOS1Gl/
Lewis Herms: Is Q a Psyop? [14.05.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RdFAdbZCTfQ/
David Anthony: WAKE UP - Q and Trump Are Nothing But A Massive Psyop! [08.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Se5ESTSJbUT3/
Q | Red Pill World - Confirmed: Demi Moore #Qanon
https://www.bitchute.com/video/esDX8itjoNo0/
QANON vs. FakeNews Media Deep State Cabal Illuminati Satanic Pedophilia Sex Trafficking [12.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a5Jvd837Ogtt/
The Juice Media: Are QAnon + Trump a PSYOP Hoax? (Probably) [24.10.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/53jpDDyCE5xi/
How QAnon, the bizarre pro-Trump conspiracy theory, took hold in right [Oct 15, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sGQu25fV25QG/
TRUST THE PLAN - Q Secrets Revealed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hcsxp3fhOPok/
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
--
- 'This promotes Trump he's in on it wake up'
- 'Everyone major politician is on it. Doesn't matter or male or female, left or right. All the same.'
PLAYLISTS: Satanic Ritual Abuse, Blood Sacrifice - bitchute.com/playlist/boKKlVgozFE0/
HunterBiden Files: https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump
by Shane St Pierre:
duckduckgo.com/?q=shane+st+pierre&t=h_&ia=web
https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre_Playlists
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
https://rumble.com/c/AntiDisinformation10
https://goodcitizen2021.wixsite.com/website/copy-of-important-videos-plandemic
Videos everyone needs to see... please watch and share:
https://www.minds.com/pro/shane_st_pierre/feed
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLXan-XmLKRZRMMq4rMSvFQ/videos
D. U. M. B. Deep Underground Military Bases (funded by US tax payers)
https://justpaste.it/DUMBS
PDF: https://justpaste.it/DUMBS/pdf
Truth about World Leaders: (along with 100 Drs who disagree)
https://justpaste.it/CDCnWHOrCORRUPT
PDF: https://justpaste.it/CDCnWHOrCORRUPT/pdf
An excellent walkthrough of all factors of the push to 4th industrial revolution
https://justpaste.it/4thindustrialrevolution
PDF:https://justpaste.it/4thindustrialrevolution/pdf
Nature of 5G and its relation to "The Extinction Event"
https://justpaste.it/TheGreatReset
https://jpst.it/2qFWX
International Alert Message about COVID-19. United Health Professionals
https://jpst.it/2qENl
PDF: https://justpaste.it/2wxok/pdf
Information repository for free people:
https://justpaste.it/TheActualScienceOfCOVID
pdf: https://justpaste.it/TheActualScienceOfCOVID/pdf
Destroying the Scamdemic with elegant simplicity
https://justpaste.it/NegativeProof
PDF: https://justpaste.it/NegativeProof/pdf
ProjectCognition - 2192 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EKa7vDKpNyDb/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/projectcognition/
The Truth Is Not for Comfort - It's for Liberation.
It's Not a Medicine - It's a Killer.
Better to Get Hurt by the Truth Than Comforted With a Lie.
The Truth Will Set You Free, but First It Will Make You Miserable!
Note: Remember, the best LIE contains a LOT of Truth! Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Mouthy Buddha: QAnon | A Mouthy Buddha Project (another Psyop?) [22 aug 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/R3qjJJ5QEg02/
Q-Anon - The Best Lie Contains a Lot of Truth (Part 1) [June 27th, 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OwwbU4eP53mZ/
Q-Anon - The Best Lie Contains a Lot of Truth (Part 2) [August 8th, 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k4x4V26OyH6n/
Q-Anon - The Best Lie Contains a Lot of Truth (Part 3) [August 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AFFcdIozsoDe/
Q-Anon - The Best Lie Contains a Lot of Truth (Part 4) [August 2018]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WLsr01GinMue/
Q-Anon - The Best Lie Contains a Lot of Truth (Part 5) [07.12.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9szqHPvqLKmV/
Q-Anon - The Best Lie Contains a Lot of Truth (Part 6) [12. jun. 2013]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GsHKXdomJXgO/
Q-Anon - The Best Lie Contains a Lot of Truth (Part 7) [Dec 13th, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HvXxQPPOS1Gl/
Lewis Herms: Is Q a Psyop? [14.05.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7RdFAdbZCTfQ/
David Anthony: WAKE UP - Q and Trump Are Nothing But A Massive Psyop! [08.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Se5ESTSJbUT3/
Q | Red Pill World - Confirmed: Demi Moore #Qanon
https://www.bitchute.com/video/esDX8itjoNo0/
QANON vs. FakeNews Media Deep State Cabal Illuminati Satanic Pedophilia Sex Trafficking [12.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a5Jvd837Ogtt/
The Juice Media: Are QAnon + Trump a PSYOP Hoax? (Probably) [24.10.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/53jpDDyCE5xi/
How QAnon, the bizarre pro-Trump conspiracy theory, took hold in right [Oct 15, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sGQu25fV25QG/
TRUST THE PLAN - Q Secrets Revealed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hcsxp3fhOPok/
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
--
- 'This promotes Trump he's in on it wake up'
- 'Everyone major politician is on it. Doesn't matter or male or female, left or right. All the same.'
PLAYLISTS: Satanic Ritual Abuse, Blood Sacrifice - bitchute.com/playlist/boKKlVgozFE0/
HunterBiden Files: https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump
by Shane St Pierre:
duckduckgo.com/?q=shane+st+pierre&t=h_&ia=web
https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre_Playlists
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
https://rumble.com/c/AntiDisinformation10
https://goodcitizen2021.wixsite.com/website/copy-of-important-videos-plandemic
Videos everyone needs to see... please watch and share:
https://www.minds.com/pro/shane_st_pierre/feed
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLXan-XmLKRZRMMq4rMSvFQ/videos
D. U. M. B. Deep Underground Military Bases (funded by US tax payers)
https://justpaste.it/DUMBS
PDF: https://justpaste.it/DUMBS/pdf
Truth about World Leaders: (along with 100 Drs who disagree)
https://justpaste.it/CDCnWHOrCORRUPT
PDF: https://justpaste.it/CDCnWHOrCORRUPT/pdf
An excellent walkthrough of all factors of the push to 4th industrial revolution
https://justpaste.it/4thindustrialrevolution
PDF:https://justpaste.it/4thindustrialrevolution/pdf
Nature of 5G and its relation to "The Extinction Event"
https://justpaste.it/TheGreatReset
https://jpst.it/2qFWX
International Alert Message about COVID-19. United Health Professionals
https://jpst.it/2qENl
PDF: https://justpaste.it/2wxok/pdf
Information repository for free people:
https://justpaste.it/TheActualScienceOfCOVID
pdf: https://justpaste.it/TheActualScienceOfCOVID/pdf
Destroying the Scamdemic with elegant simplicity
https://justpaste.it/NegativeProof
PDF: https://justpaste.it/NegativeProof/pdf
ProjectCognition - 2192 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EKa7vDKpNyDb/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/projectcognition/
Keywords
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