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The flu shot's eerie similarities, functional medicine and reinventing the medical system | Ep. 11
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160 views • February 10, 2022
Physicians for Informed Consent's Dr. Cammy Benton shares the eerie similarities between the flu and COVID shot stats, how she reinvented her career after was laid off during the healthcare system's flu shot mandates, ways the medical system can do the same and talks about options like integrative health and functional medicine for patients seeking a new way to receive their healthcare in light of current events.
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► Dr. Benton's new medical center: https://www.bentonintegrative.com/compass
► Resources to find a new doctor near you:
https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/
ifm.org
https://aihm.org/
https://www.dpcare.org
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org
Flccc.net
► Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast
► Subscribe to the podcast:
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017
Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046
► Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/
► Dr. Benton's new medical center: https://www.bentonintegrative.com/compass
► Resources to find a new doctor near you:
https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/
ifm.org
https://aihm.org/
https://www.dpcare.org
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org
Flccc.net
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