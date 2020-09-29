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EUROPA - The Last Battle [Part 9]
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13 views • September 29, 2020
Aug 21, 2017
The Truth Seeker
“The goal is to meet the challenge of racial interbreeding. The challenge of racial interbreeding that faces us in the 21st Century. It’s not a choice, it’s an obligation. It’s imperative. We cannot do otherwise. We risk finding ourselves confronted with major problems. We MUST change; therefore we WILL change. We are going to change ALL at the same time. In business, in administration, in education, in the political parties. And we will obligate ourselves as to results. If this volunteerism does not work for the Republic, then the State will move to still more coercive measures.”
- Nicholas Sarkozy, Jewish former President of France.
Official page for the documentary: https://europathelastbattle.wordpress.com
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JfKEXGVldY2R/
The Truth Seeker
“The goal is to meet the challenge of racial interbreeding. The challenge of racial interbreeding that faces us in the 21st Century. It’s not a choice, it’s an obligation. It’s imperative. We cannot do otherwise. We risk finding ourselves confronted with major problems. We MUST change; therefore we WILL change. We are going to change ALL at the same time. In business, in administration, in education, in the political parties. And we will obligate ourselves as to results. If this volunteerism does not work for the Republic, then the State will move to still more coercive measures.”
- Nicholas Sarkozy, Jewish former President of France.
Official page for the documentary: https://europathelastbattle.wordpress.com
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JfKEXGVldY2R/
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