Belarusian President Lukashenko said 021323

Belarusian President Lukashenko said :

"If anyone thinks that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia is not our conflict, that there will be an opportunity to sit back, it's nothing like that! It won't work that way. The time will come, and it is close, when it will be necessary to determine and take a certain position. I am not saying that this must be done to the detriment of our national interests, but even with our allied disadvantages, we will have to define our policy, our line, in order to act together as I suggest. It is always easier and easier to act together. We'll have to find compromises, although in the CSTO we found them a long time ago, and act as one organization. I think this difficult period that we have to go through will unite us even more on the basis of the principles that are necessary for each state that is a member of this organization."