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"Back to the Future" Decoded (12th of 12+) Cupid's Influence and the Garden of Eden Allegory
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46 views • October 11, 2021
Find the series "playlist" with this direct link:
https://theopenscroll.com/vidSeriesListings.htm#BackFuture
Do you know what really happened in the Garden of Eden? These filmmakers do, and they are leveraging it for their gain - and your loss! This is a remarkable film! We continue doing a deep dive through a scene that still has a lot to reveal. We show many examples of relative positioning where the meaningful visual alignments add the symbolic meanings together.
Find our expansive video and audio library here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/vidSeriesListings.htm#BackFuture
Do you know what really happened in the Garden of Eden? These filmmakers do, and they are leveraging it for their gain - and your loss! This is a remarkable film! We continue doing a deep dive through a scene that still has a lot to reveal. We show many examples of relative positioning where the meaningful visual alignments add the symbolic meanings together.
Find our expansive video and audio library here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
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