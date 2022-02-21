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Covid-19-vaccine-exposed.Project Veritas Part 1
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141 views • February 21, 2022
Problem is they’re not doing the studies. The third phase is when you collect your data and they’re not doing that. What prompted Jodi A. O’Malley to do this, was when I was house supervisor one night, one of my co-workers had taken the vaccine and she didn’t want to do it was coerced into taking it. She’d gone through this entire pandemic working in the intensive care unit which was a covid unit. Then a little more than two weeks ago got her first dose of vaccine and passed away on August 28, 2021.
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