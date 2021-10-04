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Mad With Power, House Budget Chairman Says "Federal Government Can Afford Anything That It Feels It Needs To"
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150 views • October 04, 2021
Harrison Smith reveals the insane mindset of House budget chairman, John Yarmuth, who sees the federal government as a bottomless piggy bank politicians can use to buy anything no matter the cost.
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