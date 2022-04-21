Twitter Can’t Be Fixed in Its Current State. It Has To Be Torn Down

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04/20/2022 Tim Murtaugh: Twitter can’t be fixed in its current state. Elon Musk purchased Twitter for two reasons: business benefits and freedom of speech. All of this attention on Elon Musk trying to buy Twitter is good for everybody in the social media space, including Gettr.