Faith and Family: Sister Collins' Inspiring Journey

Join us as we hear from Sister Collins about her incredible story of faith and family. Growing up in St. Kitts after losing her mother, her father established a strong foundation for her and her siblings. Despite not being Christians initially, they found their way to Jesus through Sunday school and family Bible studies. Discover how family, faith, and resilience helped them overcome life's challenges and stayed bonded through it all.
00:00 Introduction and Welcome
00:50 Sister Collins' Early Life
01:34 Father's Dedication and Influence
02:47 Religious Upbringing
04:51 Journey to Christianity
07:00 A New Path Begins
07:42 Facing the Reactions
08:49 Early Influences and Faith
09:23 Family and Faith Practices
10:51 Mother's Role in Faith
12:29 Concluding Thoughts