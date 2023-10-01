Create New Account
Matt Gaetz Introducing Motion To Vacate Against McCarthy
“I do intend to file a motion to vacate against Speaker McCarthy this week,” Gaetz (R-Fla) said. “I think we need to rip off the band aid. I think we need to move on with new leadership that can be trustworthy.”

matt gaetzmccarthyintroducing motionto vacate against

