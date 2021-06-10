Woman: “This isn’t a drill! ... This is attempted murder! ... Lives are being lost!”

233 views • June 10, 2021

The above are estimated only 10% of the actual number.

1253 deaths (this is now very dated -- numbers now much higher!)

This isn't a drill! ... This is attempted murder! ... Lives are being lost!

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