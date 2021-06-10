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Woman: “This isn’t a drill! ... This is attempted murder! ... Lives are being lost!”
Facts Seen
Facts Seen
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233 views • June 10, 2021

This isn't a drill! ... This is attempted murder! ... Lives are being lost!

UK figures

1253 deaths (this is now very dated -- numbers now much higher!)

888,196 adverse reactions

9582 cardiac

1044 anaphylaxis

12,684 blood disorders

19,475 infections

2961 herpes

90,738 headaches

14,089 eye disorders (some blind)

17,407 psychiatric

57,645 skin disorders

'1000s' of spontaneous abortions

12,478 vomiting

1035 facial paralysis

185,047 face swelling

185,474 nervous disorders

11,801 disturbance in consciousness

1774 strokes and hemorrhages

308 Guillain-Barre syndrome (can lead to paralysis)

26,473 dizziness

9827 tremors

4663 thrombosis & embolisms

30,595 respiratory disorders

2196 nose bleeds

1996 seizures

722 paralysis

3438 hemorrhages

6270 vertigo

7919 reproductive or breast disorders

The above are estimated only 10% of the actual number.


Keywords
murdervaccinecovid
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