Hurricane Helene Bombshell: Glenn Beck INTERVIEWS FEMA Crew In Asheville, North Carolina! THEY ARE NOT PROVIDING HELP
The Friendly Evangelist
The Friendly Evangelist
440 views • 6 months ago

While he was visiting the Hurricane Helene disaster zone in Asheville, North Carolina, Glenn Beck spotted a lone FEMA truck parked OFF the main road in an area where residents couldn't easily see it. So, Glenn and Rep. Cory Mills stopped to talk with the FEMA workers and get their side of the story. They tell Glenn that they arrived in town nearly a WEEK after the hurricane, that they still didn't have all their supplies, and that victims could find where they were by listening to radio or TV broadcasts (although many victims didn't have access to TVs, radios, or even living rooms and cars). Plus, the workers seemed to have a misunderstanding about whether they would go door to door. So, did FEMA drop the ball on this mission? Watch the conversation and decide for yourself ...

health ranger alex jones bible god donald trump fema glenn beck hurricane milton hurricane helene helene
