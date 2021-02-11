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TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - February 11, 2021
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32 views • February 11, 2021
Another vaccine injury video appears to show a woman shaking after she says she took the Moderna Covid vaccine. The woman, who says, she's a nurse claims she made the video in hopes that Moderna would address her alleged vaccine injury.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny says, "More than 40,000 Covid vaccine adverse events are being reported; including 3,100 cases of anaphylactic shock."
According to Tucker Carlson, "They are lying about the safety of the COVID vaccine and you know for certain that they're lying because they said you shouldn't criticize it." Governor DeSantis says any travel restrictions imposed on Florida would be ‘a political attack.’
On "Corona Crazy,' we have the inside story on that Texas Zoom call cat-filter faux ‘paw,’ that's where a lawyer told a judge, I'm not a cat!'
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-february-11-2021
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny says, "More than 40,000 Covid vaccine adverse events are being reported; including 3,100 cases of anaphylactic shock."
According to Tucker Carlson, "They are lying about the safety of the COVID vaccine and you know for certain that they're lying because they said you shouldn't criticize it." Governor DeSantis says any travel restrictions imposed on Florida would be ‘a political attack.’
On "Corona Crazy,' we have the inside story on that Texas Zoom call cat-filter faux ‘paw,’ that's where a lawyer told a judge, I'm not a cat!'
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-february-11-2021
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