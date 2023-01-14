Create New Account
Bill O’Reilly THIS story is WORSE for Biden than his documents
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Glenn Beck


Jan 13, 2023

It’s been a tough 13 days of the new year for President Biden, especially now with the ‘recently discovered’ classified documents found in the garage of his Delaware home. But there’s another story that is even WORSE for Biden than that one, says Bill O’Reilly. He joins Glenn to discuss not only the secret documents, but the president’s recent appearance in Mexico, too. While there, Biden — once again — refused to CALL OUT Mexico for the way it continues to endanger America, thanks to its immigration & drug cartel CHAOS. So, with its refusal to speak truth about the issue, is our federal government essentially IN BED with the ‘bad guys’…?



