End-Time Noah Prophet Decree #2- JUDGMENT IMMINENT_ WHY_! AMERICA'S BROKEN COVENANT! PT I.

Join our Messianic End-Time Commander and Watchman for more than 25 yrs, Apostle Dr. Garnett as she continues to blow the messianic end-time Trump/Shofar of GOD, THE HOLY ONE OF ISRAEL declaring that Yeshua/ Jesus IS SOON TO COME! BUT JUDGMENT PRECEDES HIS COMING! Tonight's message: "End-Time Noah Prophet Decree #2- JUDGMENT IMMINENT: WHY?! AMERICA'S BROKEN COVENANT! PT ISome of the areas our Hebraic End-Time Apostolic Mother will expound upon are:A SOlEMN ASSEMBlY IS BEING CAllED EVERY SABBATH FROM THIS DAY FORWARD IN AMERICA WITH SOME TYPE OF FASTING AND WE WIll RENEW OUR COVENANT OF COMMUNION @ THE END!!1.Understanding The Release of God's End-Time Prophets in America2. What does that mean?3. What happens after that?4. The Call of a Solemn Assembly from this day forward on Yeshua's Sabbath Fri-Sat with fasting! No breads, pastries, desserts, or meat. liquid soup and fruit allowed.5.Time of Repentance- "Hear My Message-Do You Have Payment For your Sins?6.Why is Judgment Coming to you America? Decree #2- You broke "Covenant" with our God!7. What is a covenant? What does that mean?8. The Thanksgiving Prayer of our Congressman & Senators of the 1700s 1800s.9. How we have been enjoying the fruits of their labor in prayer for centuries!!10. Review: The Hebraic Timeline Change of 2020!!! A NEW DISPENSATION OF TIME!!11. THE TRIBUlATION PERIOD HAS BEGUN!! What does that mean?12. Partaking of Communion- Yeshua's body & bloodMore to come!!HOW TO SUPPORT THIS VITAl END-TIME MINISTRYNo donation is too small at this hour! YAHWEH does much with little!If you would like to support this vital end-time ministry, please click on the following link:paypal.me/HeThatHathAnEaror to cashapp $behold777- (my pic-blue gown and a crown)