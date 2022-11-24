Shan Weijian, One Of Wang Qishan's Remnants, Has The Ability To Destroy Xi Jinping

https://gnews.org/articles/532819
Summary：Besides the people in financial services, the most dangerous man to Xi Jinping is Shan Weijian, who is out of Xi’s reach and able to destroy Xi with a wide influence spanning across Zhongnan King, the U.S. Department of Justice, and the U.S. Department of the Treasury, especially by utilization of insurance funds.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.