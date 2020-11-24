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Secy. Pompeo confident other nations will join Abraham Accords
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21 views • November 24, 2020
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he believes many other Middle Eastern nations will soon follow the lead of Bahrain and the UAE by fully recognizing Israel. One America's Hans Hubbard reports.
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