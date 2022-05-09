People Are Emotionally Inert to the Loss of a Family Member Like a Zombie

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05/02/2022 Dr. Peter McCullough: With the COVID-19 vaccination, there is currently a widespread distorted perception among the population that vaccination is for public safety as well as for the overall good of society, which has led people to be indifferent even to family members killed or injured by vaccines, which has developed into a manifestation of ‘mass psychosis’.