Brian Talks With Jim Enos CHP Ontario President

About Jim





Jim is no stranger to the world of governance as he has spent the past 30 years participating at public tables influencing public policy.





In 2016, Jim as CEO for CHP Hamilton Mountain was the spokesperson for CHP Canada for a Judicial Review regarding political free speech in Canada; the 3 judges unanimously ruled strongly in favour of CHP Canada’s right to political free speech.





In 2021, he was the CHP Canada spokesperson for a Judicial Review where the City of Guelph removed pro-life ads from their buses with their reason being that usage of the term ‘human’ was inaccurate because ‘an unborn child is not human’.





Currently Jim is CHP Canada spokesperson in a Judicial Review of a City of Hamilton decision to reject a bus shelter ad with the caption, ‘Woman . . . An adult female’. Jim is a vocal and public figure with a long record of promoting and defending family, life and freedom in the public square and has earned the respect of Canadian voters who agree.





Web: jimenos-chp.ca





Albertos Polizogopoulos





In Memoriam July 22, 1982 – May 9, 2024





Albertos Polizogopoulos is the Principal and founder of The Acacia Group. His national practice focuses on the areas of constitutional, commercial, and civil litigation. Albertos represents individuals, businesses and corporations, financial institutions, healthcare institutions, universities, political parties and campaigns, insurance companies, churches, and charities. He provides legal and strategic advice to his clients in all matters relating to litigation and liability.





As litigation counsel, Albertos is frequently called upon to address a variety of matters including contract, employment, insurance and human rights disputes, professional malpractice, defamation, tax litigation, and debt recovery and enforcement. In his ecclesiastical law practice, Albertos advises Roman Catholic, Protestant, and other churches, providing counsel on church policies, church discipline and church membership.





https://acaciagroup.ca/albertos-polizogopoulos/