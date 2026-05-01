US-Israeli regimes know nothing of humanity’: Minab massacre relatives

What the US did in the immediate aftermath of the Tomahawk missile strikes at Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' primary school in Minab, was “seed false narratives” meant to absolve their military of responsibility, says The Grayzone’s Wyatt Reed.

He visited the site, and spoke to the bereaved locals, where at least 168 young girls—aged just seven to twelve—were killed.

The White House has refused to admit fault, deflecting, and hiding behind the hollow phrase: "The incident is under investigation."

And one week later, Donald Trump tried to brazenly, shamefully pass the blame onto the Iranians themselves, recalls Reed.

"These were innocents. They had nothing to do with war. Not connected to any military. Just simple children," say the locals, adding:

“This crime was committed by US and Israeli regimes, they destroyed their reputation, and they showed that they are violent and they do not understand anything about humanity.”

Adding:

Your AI assistant is a spy — and Chrome let it happen

A newly patched Chrome vulnerability (CVE-2026-0628) turned Google’s Gemini Live AI assistant into a silent spying tool.

Researchers from Palo Alto Networks discovered a high-severity flaw in Chrome’s implementation of Gemini Live — the AI side panel designed to summarize pages, execute tasks, and understand web content in real time.

How Gemini Live works

Gemini Live is Chrome’s AI assistant built to summarize content in real time, execute tasks, and understand webpages in context. It belongs to the new generation of “agentic” or AI-powered browsers (including Atlas, Comet, and Copilot in Edge), which feature a deeply integrated AI side panel.

What's the problem?

This panel has privileged access to everything the user sees and does in the browser, enabling complex multi-step actions. However, this deep integration also creates serious risks. The CVE-2026-0628 vulnerability, patched in Chrome 143, allowed extensions with declarativeNetRequest permissions to inject JavaScript directly into the Gemini panel.

Unlike a normal browser tab, the Gemini panel runs as a trusted browser component. Once hijacked, attackers gained significantly elevated privileges. Code running inside it could access local files, take screenshots of any page (even HTTPS), activate the camera and microphone — all without additional user consent.

In practice, a malicious extension with basic permissions could:

♦️ Launch phishing attacks straight from your AI assistant

♦️ Turn on your camera and microphone without permission

♦️ Screenshot any HTTPS page — encryption offers no protection

♦️ Access your local files and directories as if it owned the operating system

The warning is clear: AI browsers are rewriting the rules of browser security, and attackers are already mastering the new playbook. In enterprise environments, a single rogue extension with access to your camera, microphone, and files isn’t just a breach — it’s a full surveillance state in your pocket.





@geopolitics_prime