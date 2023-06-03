A Tough Russian T-72B3 Tank Leaving the Battlefield After Several Direct 'Stugna' ATGM Hits

A Russian T-72B3 leaving the battlefield after several direct ATGM hits.With the description, comments said this might be a T-72B3 obr. 2016 or 2022.also, someone noticed reactive armor exploding to protect the tank, with Titanium panels
The T-72B3 crew fired all its ammunition at Ukrainian positions and moved to the rear to replenish ammunition.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.