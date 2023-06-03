Create New Account
A Tough Russian T-72B3 Tank Leaving the Battlefield After Several Direct 'Stugna' ATGM Hits
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago |

A Russian T-72B3 leaving the battlefield after several direct ATGM hits.With the description, comments said this might be a T-72B3 obr. 2016 or 2022.also, someone noticed reactive armor exploding to protect the tank, with Titanium panels

The T-72B3 crew fired all its ammunition at Ukrainian positions and moved to the rear to replenish ammunition.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

