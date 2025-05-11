© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a secretly recorded phone conversation, the CDC's Dr. William Thompson openly admitted that the CDC had lied and covered up the fact that the MMR vaccine was associated with autism.
"Thimerosal causes autism-like features... I'm completely ashamed of what I did. The higher-ups wanted to do certain things and I went along with it."
"I cannot believe we did what we did. But we did."
Source (https://x.com/ChildrensHD/status/1894584422302937511)
