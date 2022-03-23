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Biden's Dollar Collapse World-Wide Looms: 100+ Nations Moving Off Of Dollar-Ben Armstrong
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503 views • March 23, 2022
With the United States throwing money around like it grows on trees, the rest of the world is moving away from the dollar. 100+ Nations are making deals with China, Russia, India, Brazil, and South Africa (among others) to bypass the Dollar in trade world-wide. We as Americans are not aware that the dollar has been the world's reserve currency since World War II. We have abused that PRIVILEGE for decades and Ben Armstrong explains how the "Chickens are Coming Home To Roost".
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