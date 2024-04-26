Red Pill Nation Hangout #369

1. 11:34 Transgender Insanity

A) Activist Doxxes Baby not even related to JK Rowling (Wizarding News on Twitter)

B) Dinosaurs are Trans!

C) Joe Biden declares EASTER SUNDAY as Transgender Visibility Day

2. 28:46 Meta announces that it will start banning accounts that encourage bad language

3. 42:35 Disney Gaslights Stock Investors then doubles down on woke via The Silver Surfer

4. 1:21:44 New Tax in Canada “enthusiastically” starts

5. 1:48:46 The View says that Men are useless

6. 2:32:00 Planet Fitness Degenerate Website Found and is being propped up by Blackrock

7. 2:49:57 Sweet Baby supporters going after Grummz on Twitter and another Executive exposed for Racism, Trying to get the Brazilian Government to put Kabrutus in jail

