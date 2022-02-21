"All Hell Breaks Loose" NAVY SEAL Recalls Taking Fire in Iraq [LANGUAGE]

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In episode #005 of "The Shawn Ryan Show" (a 2 part series), Shawn sits down with Mike Ritland. Mike is a former Navy SEAL who responded to the USS Cole, participated in one of the largest SEAL Team operations that has ever occurred with SEAL Team 3, and kicked off the initial invasion of Iraq in 2003. He later became one of the world's most recognized protection K9 dog trainers, a New York Times best selling author three times, and amongst many other accomplishments, he founded the "Warrior Dog Foundation" which is a not for profit organization that rehabilitates and gives attack dogs returning home from war.
Watch the full episode on the @Vigilance Elite channel.
https://youtu.be/yVja9wi-qxI?t=6755
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