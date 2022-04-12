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CALLS FOR CHANGE TO FRANCE’S VOTING SYSTEM AS MACRON LOOKS TO DEFEND PRESIDENCY
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32 views • April 12, 2022
UK Action.
French President Emmanuel Macron will try to deliver on his promise of “change” during his election campaign as there are calls for a revamp of the country’s voting system, according to Author Douglas Murray.
Mr Murray was critical of the French election voting system which has seen the “traditional” main parties in France perform “extremely badly”.
“The French system really is one of the worst,” Mr Murray said to Sky News Australia.
“You have, on the one hand, the ability to break the stranglehold, on the other you have this two-round system.”
Mr Macron faces opponent Marine le Pen in a run-off election in two weeks’ time.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/calls-for-change-to-france-s-voting-system-as-macron-looks-to-defend-presidency_78BwWywjU6flpcf.html
French President Emmanuel Macron will try to deliver on his promise of “change” during his election campaign as there are calls for a revamp of the country’s voting system, according to Author Douglas Murray.
Mr Murray was critical of the French election voting system which has seen the “traditional” main parties in France perform “extremely badly”.
“The French system really is one of the worst,” Mr Murray said to Sky News Australia.
“You have, on the one hand, the ability to break the stranglehold, on the other you have this two-round system.”
Mr Macron faces opponent Marine le Pen in a run-off election in two weeks’ time.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/calls-for-change-to-france-s-voting-system-as-macron-looks-to-defend-presidency_78BwWywjU6flpcf.html
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