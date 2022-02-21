What was the Message in the Envelopes at Pres.George Bush's Funeral??

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"THEY KNOW EVERYTHING. I’M SORRY.” ~ George H.W. Bush ____________________________
Crimes Against HUMANITY: Encoded on the envelope were Numbers (keys) and after the Military (White HATS) connected them directly and told them to use the numbers to enter a secure, hidden Files database that kept all the Information on ALL the Atrocities of the CABAL/ DEEP STATE regimen> including VATICAN, UN, NATO human trafficking, world drug trafficking, 911 inside Job, JFK assassination [CIA, FBI, ROCKEFELLERS, ROTHSCHILDS, U.S POLITICAL OFFICIALS], OBAMA CIA PRODIGY< OBAMA FALSE KILLING OF BIN LADEN, OBAMA CONNECTION TO THE VIRUS WUHAN, > FROM CHILD SACRIFICE TO HUMAN ORGAN TRAFFICKING, TO FALSE FLAG COLOUR REVOLUTIONS CREATED IN MAJOR COUNTRIES AROUND THE WORLD.> The files were full of videos, evidence >SEALED INDICTMENTS. > MILITARY INTEL had collected every phone data, computer, phone calls, text and emails from every individual who received the envelope. They were all informed G H.W. Bush was a TURNCOAT> ( became an informat to the MILITARY)