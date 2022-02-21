BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What was the Message in the Envelopes at Pres.George Bush's Funeral??
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2287 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
165 views • February 21, 2022

"THEY KNOW EVERYTHING. I’M SORRY.” ~ George H.W. Bush ____________________________

Crimes Against HUMANITY: Encoded on the envelope were Numbers (keys) and after the Military (White HATS) connected them directly and told them to use the numbers to enter a secure, hidden Files database that kept all the Information on ALL the Atrocities of the CABAL/ DEEP STATE regimen> including VATICAN, UN, NATO human trafficking, world drug trafficking, 911 inside Job, JFK assassination [CIA, FBI, ROCKEFELLERS, ROTHSCHILDS, U.S POLITICAL OFFICIALS], OBAMA CIA PRODIGY< OBAMA FALSE KILLING OF BIN LADEN, OBAMA CONNECTION TO THE VIRUS WUHAN, > FROM CHILD SACRIFICE TO HUMAN ORGAN TRAFFICKING, TO FALSE FLAG COLOUR REVOLUTIONS CREATED IN MAJOR COUNTRIES AROUND THE WORLD.> The files were full of videos, evidence >SEALED INDICTMENTS. > MILITARY INTEL had collected every phone data, computer, phone calls, text and emails from every individual who received the envelope. They were all informed G H.W. Bush was a TURNCOAT> ( became an informat to the MILITARY)

Keywords
cabalcrimes against humanityfuneralsealed indictmentsenvelopeds
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
EU Kids Act Proposal Would Require Age Checks, Raising ID Concerns for Adults

EU Kids Act Proposal Would Require Age Checks, Raising ID Concerns for Adults

Belle Carter
Hackers Reverse-Engineer Flock Safety Cameras, Raising Surveillance Concerns

Hackers Reverse-Engineer Flock Safety Cameras, Raising Surveillance Concerns

Douglas Harrington
Smart Device Data Used as Evidence in Court, Raising Privacy and Legal Questions

Smart Device Data Used as Evidence in Court, Raising Privacy and Legal Questions

Chase Codewell
Neuralink Reports Imagined Speech Decoded Into Words in Brain-Implant Trial

Neuralink Reports Imagined Speech Decoded Into Words in Brain-Implant Trial

Edison Reed
Experts Identify Physical Signs Linked to Excessive Smartphone Scrolling

Experts Identify Physical Signs Linked to Excessive Smartphone Scrolling

Edison Reed
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: Your homestead might be losing money while you&#8217;re not looking

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: Your homestead might be losing money while you’re not looking

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy