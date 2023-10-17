Trump more popular than ever

Zero Hedge publishing a story today that the persecution of Trump has him 70% up in the polls. Problem is this is being done one purpose to make him the nominee so they can steal it again and have the establishment stay nothing.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.