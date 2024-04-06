Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Edward Snowden Was Right! The FBI Is Now Watching You Do This!
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3332 Subscribers
183 views
Published a day ago

MIRRORED from  Redacted

Mar 30, 2024 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_ZxXLsnsb8&ab_channel=Redacted

The FBI is watching you on YouTube. This isn’t shocking but it’s still upsetting. Forbes reports that Federal investigators ordered Google to provide information on all viewers of certain YouTube channels and videos, including their names, addresses, telephone numbers and user activity. A judge approved their requests but there is no proof that Google complied. Former State Department Cyber expert Michael Benz pointed out on Tucker Carlson’s X show recently that Google was started by the CIA so there is no reason to think that they would not continue to comply with their paymasters.

Keywords
free speechfbispyinggooglecontrolmediasecurityedward snowdentrackonlinewatching

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket