Edward Snowden Was Right! The FBI Is Now Watching You Do This!

Mar 30, 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_ZxXLsnsb8&ab_channel=Redacted
The FBI is watching you on YouTube. This isn’t shocking but it’s still upsetting. Forbes reports that Federal investigators ordered Google to provide information on all viewers of certain YouTube channels and videos, including their names, addresses, telephone numbers and user activity. A judge approved their requests but there is no proof that Google complied. Former State Department Cyber expert Michael Benz pointed out on Tucker Carlson’s X show recently that Google was started by the CIA so there is no reason to think that they would not continue to comply with their paymasters.
