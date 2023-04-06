Chinese citizens rioting against CCP in response to covid lockdowns

There are MASSIVE uprisings! - spreading around the GLOBE - RIGHT NOW. As PEOPLE, are "BOILING OVER" - due to 'the PRESSURE', from their GOVERNMENTS, to 'FORCE them' into lockdown, and into "COMPLYING"!... with government mandates. This 'works'... on the people of CHINA!... MOST of them... but it DOESN'T work, on the other countries. NOT with 'Our Divine CONSCIOUSNESS' - FORCING!... the people, to 'take a STAND'. (December 07, 2021)
We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.
https://testimonyofthetwowitnesses.blogspot.com/?view=snapshot
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.