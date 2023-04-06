Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chinese citizens rioting against CCP in response to covid lockdowns
72 views
channel image
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published 20 hours ago |

There are MASSIVE uprisings! - spreading around the GLOBE - RIGHT NOW. As PEOPLE, are "BOILING OVER" - due to 'the PRESSURE', from their GOVERNMENTS, to 'FORCE them' into lockdown, and into "COMPLYING"!... with government mandates. This 'works'... on the people of CHINA!... MOST of them... but it DOESN'T work, on the other countries. NOT with 'Our Divine CONSCIOUSNESS' - FORCING!... the people, to 'take a STAND'. (December 07, 2021)

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

https://testimonyofthetwowitnesses.blogspot.com/?view=snapshot

Keywords
vaccinesgodtestimonychinabreakingccprevelationsriotschapter 11tyrranylockdownthe two witnessescovid shotstestimonyofthetwowitnesses

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket