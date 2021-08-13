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BREAKING: PANDEMIC HAS BEEN PLANNED 15-20 YEARS AGO? - Seriously?
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1253 views • August 13, 2021
Global Pandemic? Business Closing? New rules and regulations from face mask to body temperature check?
Rockefeller document has this written 15 to 20 years ago. This is just shocking.
Think for yourself and question everything.
Please Like, Share, & Subscribe.
Rockefeller document has this written 15 to 20 years ago. This is just shocking.
Think for yourself and question everything.
Please Like, Share, & Subscribe.
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