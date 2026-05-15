Hantavirus, Biometrics, Jet Fuel Crisis

Is the next pandemic beginning? The systems are now in place — and this time, the geofencing is already live.

Welcome to this week's edition of the Hope Girl Blog News Weekly Roundup. In this video, I go in depth on all the major news stories from last week, connect the dots, and share my perspective as an analyst who looks for patterns and forms projections based on those patterns.



Links:



Get Masterpeace here: http://bit.ly/ftwdetox

Get Our Free EMF Survival Guide Here: https://bit.ly/FTWEMF







Is the next pandemic beginning? The systems are now in place — and this time, the geofencing is already live.

Welcome to this week's edition of the Hope Girl Blog News Weekly Roundup. In this video, I go in depth on all the major news stories from last week, connect the dots, and share my perspective as an analyst who looks for patterns and forms projections based on those patterns.



Links:



Get Masterpeace here: http://bit.ly/ftwdetox

Get Our Free EMF Survival Guide Here: https://bit.ly/FTWEMF





What we cover in this week's roundup:

Hantavirus Outbreak — Mainstream and alt media stories from the New York Post, Fox News, World News, and the WHO announcing the breaking news of the hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship and flights. The WHO ran a simulation one week before. Pfizer documents list hantavirus on page 33. A U.S. Army vaccine study is underway. A paid influencer testimonial is exposed. And Tedros from the WHO links this incident to Argentina and the U.S. reconsidering their decisions to withdraw from the WHO.

Biometrics & Geofencing — The EU's new Entry-Exit System (EES) rolled out fully on April 10th, replacing old-school passport stamping with digital biometric scans — facial recognition and fingerprints for all non-EU visitors. Long lines, technical glitches, and near-missed flights are the new normal. U.S. facial recognition is expanding at major airports. Palantir Technologies has secured major multi-year contracts with DHS and ICE.

Jet Fuel Crisis & Flight Cancellations — Due to the U.S.-Iran conflict and the closing of the Straits of Hormuz, India's aviation sector faces an existential threat. Lufthansa is canceling 20,000 European short-haul flights. Spirit Airlines shut down. Over 12,000 flights canceled for summer holidays. Travel from Europe to Asia has seen a massive reduction of 33%.

Emerging Tech, Brain-Computer Interfaces & Heavy Metal Toxicity — A Black Mirror episode on a Neuralink-like brain-computer interface (BCI) powered by internet towers shows only the rich get to travel — the common people stay in their geofence. Alex Jones, in his first broadcast on his brand new network, hosts Jesse Beltran, a world-renowned expert in blood airborne pathogens, who breaks a bombshell story: "You Are Going to Be Connected to the Internet of Things. You Are a Walking Node." Matt Hazen, CEO of Masterpiece, joins to discuss heavy metal toxicity, graphene oxide, glyphosate, and clinical trials showing an 80% reduction of radio frequencies coming off people's bodies.

Key takeaways from this week's news:

The pattern and velocity around the hantavirus outbreak is the exact same pattern I remember seeing in 2020 — I did not see this pattern with other outbreaks in the last several years.

Biometrics and geofencing have been implemented all over the world. The jet fuel crisis is canceling flights and summer travel everywhere. The perfect storm to keep people in their geofence is in place.

All news platforms act like faucets — when you see a flood of information in real time, it is a controlled flood of what they want you to see.

Boosting your immune system and reducing heavy metal toxic loads — including graphene oxide and glyphosate — has everything to do with the geofencing stories covered in this video.



