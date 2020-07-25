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कोरोना का वैक्सीन सौदागर मौत का फिक्स इन
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3 views • July 25, 2020
कोरोना का वैक्सीन
सौदागर मौत का फिक्स इन
आया यह क्या कोरोना
संभल जा फिर क्या होना
भ्र्म फैला कर क्यों रोना
होले होले तैयार क्यारी होना
सावधान हो न तो पड़ेगा रोना
क्या एहि है कोरोना
वैक्सीन का खेल भी होना
अरे कुछ तो करो ना॥
सौदागर मौत का फिक्स इन
आया यह क्या कोरोना
संभल जा फिर क्या होना
भ्र्म फैला कर क्यों रोना
होले होले तैयार क्यारी होना
सावधान हो न तो पड़ेगा रोना
क्या एहि है कोरोना
वैक्सीन का खेल भी होना
अरे कुछ तो करो ना॥
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