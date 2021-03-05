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Цайтгайст (Духът на времето), Първа част: Филмът (2007), български субтитри
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204 views • March 05, 2021
Филмът (2007) провокира нашите вярвания и ни кара да излезем от кутията в която се намираме в момента и да почнем да си задаваме въпроси за нашата същност и нашето място в обществото.
Филмът е актуален и днес защото става дума за чипирането на цялата планета! Явно тази цел е дългогодишен труд на кабала (дълбинната държава).
Филмът е актуален и днес защото става дума за чипирането на цялата планета! Явно тази цел е дългогодишен труд на кабала (дълбинната държава).
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