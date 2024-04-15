The Tetanus Myth and the true natural remedies (With subtitles)

Charlene Bollinger: So let's go back to tetanus.

Dr. Judy Mikovits, PhD: Yeah, there's lots of tetani on the soil exposed to your skin mucosal surfaces. If we expose to these things we're boosted all the time. Tetanus is not a communicable disease. You know, 10 years a booster, they just made it up. There's no data behind any of it.

Dr. Daniel Nuzum, DO: Tetanus is caused by a bacteria called Clostridium Tetani, it is common in cow and horse dung. That is the bug that can give you lock jaw and give you tetanus. Rust has nothing to do with it.

Dr. Judy Mikovits, PhD: Tetanus isn't a vaccine number one because tetanus isn't a communicable disease. You step on a rusty nail. And you get the microbes from horse manure. There's no more horse manure on our streets. Yeah, if you work in a farm or something like that, you might think about that. You're immunized by the sequences that are everywhere, you know, so ground walk on the earth I believe I said that they made fun of me.

Dr. Daniel Nuzum, DO: What would I do if I stepped on a rusty nail…?

07/31/2024

