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The True Adventures of Zidkenu Episode 23: "Surviving Holocaust 2.0"
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30 views • May 15, 2021
Step out with Zidkenu into the full light of freedom against the tyranny of the covid vaccine plandemic.... Maricopa, Trump, DeSantis, Rand Paul, Biden, socialism, communism, conservative vs. radical, the only true narrative...Dr. Carrie Madej with Mike Adams is featured plus Dr. Simone Gold, more... censorship! 5g, Cyrus A. Parsa http://TheAIorganization.com Jesus 2nd advent is well underway, WWG1WGA, Dr. Scott Jensen, Cancel Culture, vaccines, shedding, transmission, side effects, antidotes, Zidkenu live on stage performs Axis Bold As Love by Jimi Hendrix and Wild Goose Chase by Steel Pulse. Dubs by Dub Syndicate, Sly and Robbie, more. Check back for more episodes every week or even sooner...more soon...
Notice – By authority of the Nuremberg Code
On Medical Experimentation, I do hereby
exercise my right to refuse to submit to or
to Administer the Covid-19 vaccine.
The United States Government has
persecuted, convicted and executed Medical
Doctors who have violated the Nuremberg
Code on Medical Experimentation.
Aiders and Abettors of Nuremberg Crimes are
equally guilty and have also been persecuted,
convicted and executed.
Francis A. Boyle
Please like, share and subscribe. http://www.zidkenu.com
Notice – By authority of the Nuremberg Code
On Medical Experimentation, I do hereby
exercise my right to refuse to submit to or
to Administer the Covid-19 vaccine.
The United States Government has
persecuted, convicted and executed Medical
Doctors who have violated the Nuremberg
Code on Medical Experimentation.
Aiders and Abettors of Nuremberg Crimes are
equally guilty and have also been persecuted,
convicted and executed.
Francis A. Boyle
Please like, share and subscribe. http://www.zidkenu.com
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